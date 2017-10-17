VIDEO: SUV flips in crash on Surrey’s Highway 10

Traffic blocked westbound on highway and on 168th Street from 57A Avenue to Highway 10

An SUV sits flipped after a crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue early Tuesday morning in Surrey. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY — Police say several people were taken to hospital after a crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue Tuesday morning.

A witness at the scene tells the Now-Leader it happened around 8:20 a.m. and that a white car caught fire.

“And an SUV was upside down. It looked crushed,” they added.

While police say “several people” were injured in the crash, neither Surrey RCMP or BC Ambulance Service have commented on the condition of the victims.

Vehicle flipped on highway 10 at 168 St. Expect significant delays. #SurreyBC e pic.twitter.com/ORisKdMQgL — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) October 17, 2017

Traffic was backed up in both directions during the morning commute.

Surrey RCMP say Highway 10 is closed off to westbound traffic at 172nd Street. At 9:15 a.m., 168th Street was also blocked from 57A Avenue to Highway 10.

More to come.



