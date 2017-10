One person was rushed to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove.

The highway between 273 and 276 Streets was closed to traffic while police investigated the collision involving a male pedestrian in his seventies.

The victim was transported by air ambulance.

Reports from the scene said the injured man was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk.

The driver remained at the scene.