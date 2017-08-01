Updated with video: Former Langley man who has posed as Catholic clergy charged with sex assault, child porn

Justin Coulombe, 33, arrested in Edmonton. There may be more victims in B.C., say police

A former Langley resident who pretended to be a member of the Catholic clergy has been charged with sexual assault and child pornography in the alleged exploitation of two boys in Edmonton.

Justin Georges Stephen Coulombe, 33, is facing a total of eight charges, including two counts of luring to commit the making of child pornography, sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

ALERT’s internet child exploitation unit said Coulombe has claimed to be a member of the Catholic clergy and even dressed up in the formal robes, but has no affiliation with any archdiocese.

He moved from Langley to Edmonton at the beginning of 2017. Investigators believe there may be more victims in B.C.

Langley RCMP said the 33-year-old isn’t known to them and they haven’t had anyone come forward about him.

“But we encourage anyone to come forward with information or who is a potential victim,” said Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy.

Members of Edmonton’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit arrested him last Thursday, while executing a search warrant.

In a statement issued Tuesday, police said they have seized multiple electronic devices from the home. Preliminary forensic work revealed the devices contained child pornography, investigators said.

The investigation began after one of the alleged victim’s mother’s came to police.

“The investigation began after the mother of one of the alleged victims came forward to police with information about sexually graphic messages that had been exchanged online for several months,” the statement said.

ICE alleges that the relationship with this boy then became sexual, while the offences against the second teenage boy were solely committed online.

Coulombe was released from custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21.

Coulombe doesn’t appear to have any criminal history in B.C., according to online court services.