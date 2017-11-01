Sea to Sky Highway (Wikimedia Commons)

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

  • Nov. 1, 2017 10:20 a.m.
  • News

As we heading into winter, the B.C. government is hoping a number of upgrades will keep the Sea to Sky Highway safer and more efficient for drivers.

The province has spent $1.1 million on improvements this year, including the replacement of landscaped median with a concrete median between Lions Bay Avenue and Brunwisck Beach Road, and a one-kilometre shoulder widening at Britannia Hill in the Squamish area.

Closer to Squamish, a new flashing warning light at the Mamquam Forest Service Road has been installed to warn traffic when a logging truck will be accessing the highway, making it safer for the trucks to merge.

In the Pemberton area at Nairn Falls Provincial Park, the province has started the Nairn Falls hill shoulder stabilization project, which involves the excavation and rebuilding of highway shoulders to improve safety for cyclists.

An average of 19,000 vehicle trips are made each day through Lions Bay and Squamish on the Sea to Sky, with a daily average of 10,000 vehicle trips are made through Whistler.

Previous story
Two charged in relation to violent assault in Abbotsford
Next story
VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Just Posted

Cougar watches Sunday hikers in Maple Ridge

Sat at trail side, undetected by hikers

Abbotsford overdose victim was ‘adored’ by grandchildren, daughter says

Jack Alves, 57, was one of five people to die of overdoses in Abbotsford last Friday

Two charged in relation to violent assault in Abbotsford

Woman, 46, found ‘severely beaten’ on Oct. 12

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

VIDEO: Surrey home destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire Halloween night

Home was ‘just a ball of flames’ when Surrey fire crews arrived

VIDEO: Tour offers inside look at Fraser Valley Institution for Women

Abbotsford prison provides rare opportunity for media visit

Unknown green opiate causes 7 overdoses in Vancouver

Health authority warns users not to do drugs alone

Downed line knocks out power to 20,000 homes in Langley

Affected neighbourhoods in Lower Mainland also include Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Abbotsford

Upgrades now in place along Sea to Sky Highway

The highway from Metro Vancouver to Whistler sees more than 29,000 vehicle trips every day

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

VIDEO: Knife attack sends New Westminster man to hospital

Police arrested two suspects after Halloween assault

5 to start your day

A Surrey house fire, what could replace the Massey Tunnel and more

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Most Read