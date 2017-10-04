Vancouver industrial fire sparks evacuation of neighbouring dog kennel

No dogs were injured in the Olympic Village fire

A fire has torn through a metal shop near Vancouver’s Olympic Village neighbourhood, close to False Creek.

The blaze broke out at around 5 a.m., in a single-storey building called Metal and Wood Products Ltd.

Several explosions rocked the building after the flames were spotted, but a cause of the blasts isn’t known.

Flames were especially intense at the rear of the building close to hydro lines and transformers, although BC Hydro has not reported any outages.

The building is beside a dog kennel business and police say all the dogs were moved to safety and none was hurt.

Firefighters appear to have kept the blaze from spreading to other buildings, but remain on the scene and there’s no indication what sparked the fire. (CityTV)

The Canadian Press