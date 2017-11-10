High-risk sex offender missing for 2 weeks arrested by Vancouver police

High-risk sex offender Christopher Schafer was arrested in Vancouver Friday, after failing to return to his residential correctional facility 15 days ago.

Vancouver police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 40-year-old Schafer on Oct. 26.

Schafer is a federal offender who has a long criminal history that includes break-and-enter, sexual offences, uttering threats, robbery and assaulting a peace officer, according to police. He has had his community release revoked on a number of occasions.

“[Schafer] was not committing additional offences when he was apprehended,” police said in a statement Friday.

Police have issued at least two other Canada-wide warrants for Schafer’s arrest in the past, including in June and December of last year.

Investigators will be looking into his whereabouts since disappearing more than two weeks ago.

