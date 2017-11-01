Vancouver police issue warning after sexual assault in Yaletown

Investigators are looking to speak to a witness who may not have realized an attack took place

Vancouver police are warning the public after a woman in her 30s was sexually assaulted in Yaletown.

The incident took place at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday when an unknown man threw her to the ground and assaulted her on Cambie Street near Expo Boulevard.

A passing driver wasn’t sure what was happening and pulled over, police said, which scared the suspect.

Investigators believe another person walking on the sidewalk may have seen the suspect, who may have fled east on Expo Boulevard.

“This person may not even know that an assault had just occurred,” says VPD Const. Jason Doucette.

The male suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, with short black hair, a medium build and wearing a black hoodie and dark backpack.

Anyone with information can call 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

