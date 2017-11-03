Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

A woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m. Friday

Vancouver Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in medical distress at Spanish Banks Friday morning.

The woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

She was rushed to the hospital but died a “short time later.”

Detectives from VPD’s Major Crime Section are investigation to determine if the death was suspicious.

Anyone who say anything unusual is asked to contact police.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

