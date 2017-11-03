Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

A woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m. Friday

Vancouver Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in medical distress at Spanish Banks Friday morning.

The woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m., police said in a statement.

She was rushed to the hospital but died a “short time later.”

Detectives from VPD’s Major Crime Section are investigation to determine if the death was suspicious.

Anyone who say anything unusual is asked to contact police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Snow expected to hit Metro Vancouver on weekend
Next story
Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

Just Posted

Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

Robert Keith Green shot and killed in Langley in October 2016

Maple Ridge tent city digs in for the winter

Injunction process in court, no updates mayor says

TEDxChilliwack looking for next year’s speakers

WATCH: Last year’s ‘potty-training cows’ video highlighted by TED International

VIDEO: Woman rams Abbotsford cop car with sedan

Charges pending against the 36-year-old

Electrical fire burned Garry Cassidy’s multi-million dollar collection of cars

Fire investigators say it appears a circuit overheated

VIDEO: Authorities investigating footage of drone near Alex Fraser Bridge

Footage posted to YouTube shows a drone flying next to traffic and around bridge pillars and cables

Vancouver police probe death of woman found at Spanish Banks

A woman was found near the concession area at about 7:30 a.m. Friday

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

UPDATED: Snow expected to hit Metro Vancouver on weekend

Temperatures could drop to as low as -3 to -4 C in some parts of the Lower Mainland Friday night

City honouring Canadians who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Friday morning ceremony at Douglas Park included sign unveiling, Vimy sapling and plaque

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Commuters facing major SkyTrain delays due to track issues

TransLink says service has been disrupted between Edmonds and 22nd Street in Metro Vancouver

Most Read