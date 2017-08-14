Vancouver tour bus driver in fatal accident had ‘spotless’ driving record

Company CEO says they are cooperating with police investigation

An investigation is ongoing into the death of a 49-year-old man after he was hit by a trolley bus in Vancouver on Sunday.

Vancouver Trolley Company general manager Stuart Coventry said that the company was “shocked and deeply saddened about yesterday’s tragic accident.”

The incident, which saw a tour bus jump the curb and sent three tourists to hospital, happened near Canada Place around 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A 49-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries and an elderly man remains in serious condition while a 15-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

Speaking Sunday, Vancouver Police Sgt. Jason Robillard said that the bus appeared to have been travelling slowly at the time.

According to Coventry, the company is not conducting an internal investigation but will instead cooperate fully with the Vancouver Police.

“The driver involved has been with our company for seven years and has an excellent service and driving record,” said Coventry. “He has a spotless drivers abstract with the National Safety Code office.”

Vancouver Trolley Company buses are inspected every six months by a licenced independent third-party inspector, he noted, adding that the company has reached out to those affected, as well as their families to offer any possible support.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Vancouver Police at 604-506-2024.