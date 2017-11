Vancouver city council has approved new regulations for short-term rentals such as Airbnb.

The new rules, voted on during Tuesday’s meeting, state that operators must get a $49 business licence and only rent out their principal residence.

According to the city, 6,000 short-term rentals are available in Vancouver right now, while the rental vacancy rate sits at under one per cent.

More to come.