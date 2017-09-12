Vehicle crashes into Mission home, catches fire

Fire crews were called out to extinguish the car and house blaze, no injuries were reported

Mission Fire Rescue battled a house fire in the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and Pilgrim Street on Monday night. A car struck the house and then caught fire. / Mission Fire Services Photo

A single vehicle accident turned into a house fire on Monday night.

Mission Fire Rescue Service was called out to an accident scene at about 9 p.m. after a vehicle left the road, in the area of Pilgrim Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, and struck a house.

The vehicle caught fire next to the house and the flames traveled up the exterior into and across the roof.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and all occupants of the home exited safely.

Fire crews from all three Mission stations and two tenders from Maple Ridge arrived, knocked down the fire and spent the next several hours working on cooling hot spots and extinguishing small fires.

The Mission RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, victim services and the Salvation Army were also on scene.

Police are currently investigating how the accident occurred.

“We just know that the driver lost control, crossed the front yard of the property and ended up in the garage,” explained Mission fire chief Dale Unrau.

According to Unrau, the homeowner heard the crash and came outside to investigate what he thought was an accident on the road. The homeowner heard a call for help from behind him and realized the car was in his garage

“The fire caused substantial damage to the house,” said Unrau, adding that three vehicles and a motorcycle were also destroyed in the blaze.

Despite concerns that the fire might spread, firefighters managed to contain it.

“The house did have some good separation from the forest around it,” said Unrau.