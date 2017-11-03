VIDEO: Alcohol suspected in downtown Langley rollover

Police have the road closed at 54th Avenue and 203rd Street following a crash Friday evening.

A SUV is on its roof. An empty infant car seat is in the middle of the street. And a liquor bottle is on the road in the midst of a crash scene in Langley City tonight.

Mounties are still at 203rd Street and 54th Avenue, in downtown Langley this evening, after a crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries is still unknown, as traffic officers continue to comb the scene for evidence, said Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. David Brown.

“We believe alcohol was a factor,” he added.

Brown was able to confirm that the crash sent at least one person to hospital by ground ambulance.

Witnesses on scene said it was woman who had to be extracted from the rolled over SUV. It’s believed the occupant/s of the car escaped serious injury and did not require medical attention.

Meanwhile, police have the road closed while they continue their investigation and speak to witnesses.

• More to come…

 

Previous story
Can Apple to live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

Just Posted

Grow-op has been lighting up Maple Ridge’s rural skies

Tantalus says they are installing blinds, as neighbours complain

VIDEO: Alcohol suspected in downtown Langley rollover

Police have the road closed at 54th Avenue and 203rd Street following a crash Friday evening.

Jason Wallace pleads guilty to manslaughter in Langley killing

October 2016 deaths of Hells Angel Robert Keith Green and Shaun Clary connected, says IHIT

Skinning rabbits at Abbotsford high school called ‘inappropriate’

Making Métis rabbit stew part of foods course

Langley property conceals illegal RV storage yard

Local RV owners are trying to find inexpensive storage for their vehicles.

Millionaire Lottery funds ‘ordinary’ to extraordinary equipment for care

Andrew Cho is one of thousands who have relied on lottery-funded equipment to recover, rehabilitate

Late-goal thwarts Giants comeback attempt

Vancouver had rallied from two goals down to tie the score, but lose 5-4 in WHL action at Langley Events Centre

Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas

Can Apple to live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

One of the main sources of Apple’s growth is coming from its services, experts say

B.C. woman convicted of tax evasion and counselling others

Debbie Anderson the latest from Chilliwack’s Paradigm Education Group to be convicted

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

Chilliwack RCMP arrest three, seize drugs and weapons at downtown house

Nov. 1 raid came one week after possible home invasion at same address

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Most Read