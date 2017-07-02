VIDEO: Amtrak train from Vancouver-Oregon derails near Tacoma

Amtrak reports no major injuries but is investigating cause

No serious injuries were reported after an Amtrak train derailed in Washington. (West Pierce Fire Rescue photo)

An Amtrak train travelling between Vancouver, B.C., and Oregon derailed in Washington State on Sunday afternoon.

According to Amtrak, the 506 train went off the rails at the Chambers Bay Bridge in Steilacoom, just south of Tacoma, at 2:30 p.m.

Several of the 267 passengers onboard sustained minor injuries but no crew members were injured.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation but Gig Harbor Police are assisting with cleanup.

#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting at scene of train derailment at Chambers Bay/Steilacoom area. pic.twitter.com/ni4YareJOX — Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) July 2, 2017

According to West Pierce Fire Rescue, the first four of 15 cars had derailed at the Chambers Bay Marina and Dry Storage. The fire department reports no fuel spills.

