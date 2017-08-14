VIDEO: BC Wildfire Service warns about aggressive fires

Despite the recent rain in the Cariboo, the BC Wildfire Service is warning the public to remain vigilant. The video above was capture at the Bishop Bluffs fire

“Extreme fire behaviour such as this is a force of nature and suppression efforts are ineffective.,” a BC Wildfire Service Facebook post read. “The focus of the [BC Wildfire Service] shifts to ensuring responder and public safety and protecting values.”

The organization urged B.C. residents to respect evacuation orders and alerts in what has shaped up to be the province’s second-worst wildfire season in recorded history.