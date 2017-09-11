VIDEO: Blind cow, adopted calf find escape from slaughter at Surrey farm

Gracie, back left, took right to being Peanut’s adopted mom. (SALI’s Farm photo)

There’s an unlikely duo wandering around a South Surrey farm these days.

Gracie, a blind pregnant cow and Peanut, her adopted calf, have found an escape from the slaughterhouse at SALI’s Farm.

The farm, which is a sanctuary for rescued farm animal and at-risk children, had space for a new resident after a Ellie, their rescue chicken, died.

“We now had an empty barn stall that was crying out to be filled by another animal in need,” said Keryn Denroche, founder and executive director of Semiahmoo Animal League Inc.

“So there was a meant to be feeling about the cow.”

Gracie, who just recently fell down a well at her old ranch, had suffered multiple accidents since birth due to her blindness.

But she’s fitting in just fine at SALI.

“Gracie likes to feels things out, she touches her nose to other animals and people since she can’t see,” says volunteer Emma Hodgson.

If she needs eyes, that’s what her newly adopted daughter Peanut is for. The calf, who comes from the same herd as Gracie, lost her mother recently.

“We immediately said yes [to Peanut] because we knew that having a friend from Gracie’s herd would help her feel safe at her new farm,” said Denroche.

“All of our animals are paired with someone of their own kind.”

Starting in September, both Gracie and Peanut will take part in an eight-week program that pairs kids who have experienced trauma with adult volunteers as they learn to care for the animals.

The children will care for the two cows, as well as two horses, Badger and Chase, a cuddly rooster named Louise, Henrietta the hen, two goats, Barney and Clyde, three barn cats, and a colony of rabbits.