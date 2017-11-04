A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Saturday, Nov. 4. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

VIDEO: Boat burns at shipyard in Nanaimo

A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Saturday, Nov. 4

A boat on dry land was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

A vessel docked at a property on Stewart Avenue next to Miller’s Pub burned Nov. 4.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. and a boat was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

A customer who was at Miller’s Pub said patrons were watching a mixed-martial arts event inside and heard the sound of booms and pops before someone called out that there was a fire.

editor@nanaimobulletin.com
