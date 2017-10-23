Police officers on patrol overnight came upon a vehicle on fire in the Yorkson area of Langley. Firefighters were called in to extinguish the blaze. The burned out Jeep, reportedly matches the description of a vehicle used in a pair of earlier shooting incidents in Langley and Surrey.
VIDEO: Burned Jeep matches suspect vehicle in two shooting incidents
Police discovered vehicle on fire overnight in Yorkson neighbourhood in Langley
Police were called to the scene of an early morning fire that gutted this Jeep in the 8500 block of 204 Street in Langley’s Yorkson neighbourhood. One eyewitness told the Times the heat of the blaze caused the tires to explode. Dan Ferguson Langley Times