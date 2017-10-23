Police officers on patrol overnight came upon a vehicle on fire in the Yorkson area of Langley. Firefighters were called in to extinguish the blaze. The burned out Jeep, reportedly matches the description of a vehicle used in a pair of earlier shooting incidents in Langley and Surrey. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

VIDEO: Burned Jeep matches suspect vehicle in two shooting incidents

Police discovered vehicle on fire overnight in Yorkson neighbourhood in Langley

Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, Langley RCMP on patrol came upon a fully involved vehicle fire in the 8500 block of 204 Street in the Yorkson neighbourhood.

Once fire crews extinguished the blaze police were able to investigate the vehicle to find that it had no licence plates and no owner nearby.

The vehicle was parked between two other vehicles which were also damaged.

The burned out vehicle, a dark coloured Jeep, matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting in South Surrey about 45 minutes prior.

It also matched the description of a suspect vehicle from shots fired nearby in Langley early Sunday morning. A police dog attempted to track for suspects near the scene but was unsuccessful.

 

A Jeep burns in the Yorkson area of Langley. Firefighters were called in to extinguish the blaze. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

Police were called to the scene of an early morning fire that gutted this Jeep in the 8500 block of 204 Street in Langley’s Yorkson neighbourhood. One eyewitness told the Times the heat of the blaze caused the tires to explode. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Previous story
Smoke alarm credited for alerting Chilliwack family of fire
Next story
VIDEO: Another car torched in Langley after Surrey shooting

Just Posted

Flames continue hot streak with weekend sweep

Ridge Meadows’ Halen Cordoni nets hat trick, overtime winner against Abbotsford

UPDATED: Gunfire erupts in quiet Langley neighbourhood early this morning

Police have 79A Avenue cordoned off after reports of shots just before 5 a.m.

Petition started to stop Maple Ridge road straightening project

Petition in response to proposed plan to straighten section of Fern Cres. towards Golden Ears Park.

VIDEO: Burned Jeep matches suspect vehicle in two shooting incidents

Police discovered vehicle on fire overnight in Yorkson neighbourhood in Langley

Homicide team on scene of South Surrey shooting

It happened in the 14300-block of Crescent Road

Maple Ridge BC SPCA hosts pumpkin carving party

Little ones also ejoyed a costume and colouring competition at the Maple Ridge branch.

5 to start your day

A South Surrey shooting, Team B.C. wins the 2017 WHL Cup and more

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

WATCH: 10,000 signatures gained to stop ‘no pets’ rental policy

Pets OK BC said about 1,700 animals were surrendered to the BC SPCA last year due to housing issues

Silver Creek reacts after remains found, man arrested

Neighbours of property where remains were found say man arrested was sweet and polite

VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey and a celebrities attend ‘B.C. Miracle Concert’

Fundraiser featured Foster, Steven Tyler, The Tenors, Matteo Bocelli, Laura Bretan, Carly Rae Jepsen

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

Most Read