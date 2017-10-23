VIDEO: Burned Jeep matches suspect vehicle in two shooting incidents

Police officers on patrol overnight came upon a vehicle on fire in the Yorkson area of Langley. Firefighters were called in to extinguish the blaze. The burned out Jeep, reportedly matches the description of a vehicle used in a pair of earlier shooting incidents in Langley and Surrey. Curtis Kreklau South Fraser News Services

Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, Langley RCMP on patrol came upon a fully involved vehicle fire in the 8500 block of 204 Street in the Yorkson neighbourhood.

Once fire crews extinguished the blaze police were able to investigate the vehicle to find that it had no licence plates and no owner nearby.

The vehicle was parked between two other vehicles which were also damaged.

The burned out vehicle, a dark coloured Jeep, matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting in South Surrey about 45 minutes prior.

It also matched the description of a suspect vehicle from shots fired nearby in Langley early Sunday morning. A police dog attempted to track for suspects near the scene but was unsuccessful.

