It happened in Surrey during heavy rainfall

The scene of a crash in Surrey Sunday afternoon along Highway 99. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY – A Coast Mountain bus and a camper pulling a trailer ended up in ditch along Highway 99 on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., approximately one kilometre south of Highway 91 in Surrey.

A witness at the scene said no major injuries were reported, and that it’s unclear how many passengers were aboard the bus.

Traffic was slowed for a couple of hours as the scene was cleaned up.

More to come.



