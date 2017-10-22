Firefighters were called to extricate a victim of a multi-vehicle crash on Fraser Highway near 244 Street. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Crash closes Fraser Highway in Langley

One vehicle ends up in ditch, air ambulance called in

A two-vehicle crash closed the Fraser Highway in Langley Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the 244 Street intersection around 4 p.m.

One vehicle ended up in the ditch.

A witness to the crash, who asked to remain anonymous, said a red sedan ran the red light and hit a white van with a young family inside.

“He did not slow down or didn’t appear to apply the brakes,” the eyewitness told the Times.

“The sedan’s hood landed about 20 feet in front of my car. The fellow in (the) sedan was thrown from the vehicle.”

“When I got out and ran over to the fellow in the red car, there was a blond lady helping the fellow and (she) stayed with him till paramedics arrived. There (were) others as well who helped the young family get out of their van as it was (in the) water in (the ditch).”

“There were a lot of people helping.”

An air ambulance was called in.

The road was covered with debris.

Multi vehicle crash has blocked Fraser highway near 244

A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper 📰 (@langleytimes) on

More to come


