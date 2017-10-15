VIDEO: Cross-border crash clogs Zero Avenue

A cross-border crash closed traffic on Zero Avenue in Langley for about an hour today.
Shortly before 2 p.m. a mini-van with B.C. plates went off the road and ended up in the U.S.near the 19600 block of the road that runs along the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey to Abbotsford.
Multiple units of the Township fire department and an RCMP cruiser responded.
The U.S. border patrol was reportedly notified and a tow truck extracted the damaged van, dragging it back to the Canadian side.
No serious injuries were reported.
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter