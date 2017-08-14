VIDEO: Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ in collision

Victim struck in central Abbotsford just after noon

A cyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision with an SUV just after noon in central Abbotsford on Monday.

Police were called to the scene at 12:11 p.m. and found a man in his 40s had been injured after colliding with a Lexus crossover SUV in the area of Peardonville Road and Broadway Street.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in an air ambulance. His condition is not yet known.

Police say the driver, a woman in her 50s, was “co-operative but shaken.”

Investigators are still on scene and Peardonville will likely remain closed for some time.

Abbotsford Police Const. Ian MacDonald said it appears both the cyclist and the SUV were travelling east on Peardonville when the collision occurred.