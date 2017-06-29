VIDEO: Driver arrested after Burnaby flagger hit

Police say the victim is in serious condition

A flagger is recovering after she was hit by a car at the Burnaby-New Westminster border.

The collision occurred at the corner of 10 Avenue and Kingsway at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Burnaby RCMP Staff Sgt. Maj. John Buis.

READ: Obey the signs and save a life

“She’s … still in the hospital with head injuries,” he said. “The suspect driver has been identified and apprehended and is now in custody.”

RCMP say that the cause of the crash is not yet clear.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.