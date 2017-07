Cloverdale has welcomed more than 600 evacuees into its new emergency reception centre over the past few days. They come from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and all over B.C.’s wildfire scarred interior. Many have brought little to nothing with them, having had to flee at a moment’s notice as evacuation orders came down.

While they are receiving help from emergency social services and the Red Cross, they have a favour to ask of Lower Mainland business: