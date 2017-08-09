VIDEO: Fatal motorcycle accident closes Nordel Way near bridge

Traffic will be diverted from the road for several hours, and drivers are advised to avoid the area

A fatal motorcycle accident on Nordel Way is temporarily diverting traffic from the base of the road for several hours. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A fatal motorcycle accident on Nordel Way is causing traffic delays both westbound and eastbound.

At 2:20 p.m. this afternoon, Delta police responded to a two vehicle collision on Nordel Way. Initial indications show an SUV travelling westbound near the base of Nordel Way crossed into the eastbound lanes, striking a motorcycle.

The 50-year-old rider of the motorcycle died on scene.

Police are in the process of notifying his next of kin.

Delta police will remain on scene for several hours as they conduct the investigation.

Traffic will remain diverted from both lanes at the base of Nordel Way. Westbound traffic will be redirected to 84 Ave, and southbound vehicles coming from the Alex Fraser Bridge will be diverted to 72 Ave.

These closures are anticipated to be in place for several hours.