Blaze broke out Sunday night before 10 p.m. in Abbotsford

A house under renovation was severely damaged by fire late Sunday evening in the Clearbrook area.

Fire crews were called to Meadows Street just before 10 p.m. for a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, they found flames had engulfed the front of the house and garage. No one was inside the home, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.