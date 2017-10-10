VIDEO: Fire engulfs three homes in Port Coquitlam

Firefighters are still battling the blaze hours later

Firefighters are still battling a blaze that has engulfed three homes in Port Coquitlam on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews still on scene of a early morning fire in #PortCoquitlam that destroyed three homes pic.twitter.com/mDuL0JuxmT — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) October 10, 2017

According to the City of Port Coquitlam, the fire is in the 1900 block of Fraser Street.