Fire crews are continuing to fight a Port Coquitlam house fire. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press)

VIDEO: Fire engulfs three homes in Port Coquitlam

Firefighters are still battling the blaze hours later

  • Tue Oct 10th, 2017 8:05am
  • News

Firefighters are still battling a blaze that has engulfed three homes in Port Coquitlam on Tuesday morning.

According to the City of Port Coquitlam, the fire is in the 1900 block of Fraser Street.

