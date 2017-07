Two fires reportedly broke out along highway around noon

A fire burned a large chunk of dry grass along Highway 1 at the Whatcom Road overpass. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News

Multiple grass fires on Highway 1 in east Abbotsford are being attended to by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service.

The fires were first reported around noon.

One fire, at the Whatcom Road overpass, was quickly put out, but not before it chewed through a large chunk of grass along the highway and up to the overpass.