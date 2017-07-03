VIDEO: IHIT investigating the suspicious death of four-month-old girl in Maple Ridge

She was take to hospital on Tuesday; IHIT investigating.

The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the suspicious and sudden death of a four-month-old girl in Maple Ridge, but has no update yet.

In regards to the death of an infant in Maple Ridge, there are no further updates at this time. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 30, 2017

“IHIT has taken conduct of an investigation into the death of an infant. There are no further updates at this time and no media availability,” IHIT said Thursday.

The team was at a house located close to 116th Avenue and 236th Street on Thursday.

“At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, Ridge Meadows RCMP were notified that a four-month-old female was brought to hospital the night before,” said a police spokesperson.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP serious crime investigators called in IHIT shortly after. The infant passed away at the hospital just after 11 p.m., Wednesday night.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there are no public safety issue concerns,” according to Ridge Meadows RCMP. “Until further evidence can be obtained, and/or charges are laid, no further information will be released at this time.”

Jacqueline Blackwell, with Fraser Health, said the authourity could not comment on individual cases.