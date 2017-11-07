VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider decriminalizing all illegal drugs in an effort to combat Canada’s escalating opioid crisis..

Singh, who campaigned on a similar promise during his party’s recent leadership race, says he will push the federal New Democrats to make the position part of its own formal policy platform.

READ: B.C. hits record number of illicit drug overdose deaths : coroner

The NDP is scheduled to hold a policy convention in Ottawa in February.

Singh, a former criminal defence lawyer, has been vocal about the opioid issue ever since becoming the party’s newest leader, including during a trip last week to British Columbia.

READ: B.C. report recommends treating certain opioid addicts with injections

He says the majority of Canadians struggling with opioids are plagued by mental health problems, addiction and poverty, and that the solution lies in tackling issues of social justice, not criminal justice.

Canadian health-care experts, including B.C.’s provincial health officer, have urged the federal government to strongly consider borrowing from Portugal’s approach to drug policy, including decriminalizing personal possession of illicit drugs.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report
Next story
Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Just Posted

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

‘We have lost John and nothing can change that,’ Abbotsford Police chief says

Const. John Davidson was identified earlier today as the victim in yesterday’s shooting of a police officer

Young Langley pitcher heads to Phoenix this fall

A Langley Secondary student signs with a Phoenix-based university for a full-ride.

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

VIDEO: Surrey father, journalist’s ‘only hope’ to beat cancer is costly trial

Friends, family hope to raise more than US$500K to ‘help Kev live’

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

Privacy Commissioner questions use of body cameras by Fraser Valley chicken catchers

Investigation launched after undercover videos at Chilliwack, Abbotsford farms led to the practice

Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

Most Read