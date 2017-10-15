VIDEO: Langley firefighters lift trapped horse out of ditch

Firefighters used special ropes and straps specifically for rescuing large animals

When a 28-year-old horse named Ike fell into a ditch Saturday afternoon, helped arrived in the form of a Township of Langley Fire crew.

The fire crew was called just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon to a report of a large animal rescue in Campbell Valley Regional Park near 212th Street and 4 Avenue in South Langley.

Crews made their way in on the Shaggy Mane trail of Campbell Valley Regional Park to find Ike had fallen off a narrow boardwalk bridge into a deep, narrow ditch and could not get out.

His rider managed to dismount during the fall and was uninjured.

Crews had to get in the very cold water with the horse to attach the straps and a team pulled a shivering Ike out of the ditch.

An equine veterinarian and Metro Vancouver Parks staff were also on site to assist.

Once Ike was out of the ditch he was able to stand on his own and his owner warmed him with jackets and blankets.



