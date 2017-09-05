VIDEO: Langley man charged in double slaying

Police say the two murders are not linked to other violent incidents.

Brandy Petrie, one of the two victims.

A 21-year-old Langley man has been charged with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of a man and a woman shot to death Friday morning.

Travis MacPhail has also been charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, uttering threats, and aggravated sexual assault.

Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby woman, and Avery Levely-Flescher, a 20-year-old Surrey man, have been identified as the victims, said Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Petrie’s website identifies her as a model, actress, and dancer.

On the morning of Sept. 1, just before 5:30 a.m., police sped to the area near 232nd Street and 64th Avenue following 911 calls about a shooting.

They arrived to find a man and a woman with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The woman, Petrie, was declared dead at the scene. Levely-Flescher was rushed to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Police arrested MacPhail nearby, Jang said.

Police said that while the investigation is still active, evidence suggests the incident was not random. There is no known link between these murders and other acts of violence in the Lower Mainland, said Jang.

MacPhail was scheduled to appear in court on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 4.

“The quick response of the Langley RCMP first responders should be acknowledged as well as the tenacious work of IHIT investigators and our partners in securing charge approval,” Jang said.

The roads around 232nd Street and 64th Avenue were closed for some time on Friday as police investigated the scene.

According to Curtis Kreklau of South Fraser News Services, Langley RCMP arrested a man and a woman in a high-risk takedown shortly after the incident. A Jeep on 232nd was associated with the shooting.

The vehicle in which the victims were found was located crashed off the road in a heavily wooded area in the 23600 block of 64th Avenue, Kreklau said.