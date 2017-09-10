VIDEO: Limo smashes into Surrey home

A Surrey home is partially destroyed after a limousine smashed into it early Sunday morning.

According to Sg.t Duane Honeyman, RCMP received a call from Surrey Fire Rescue at 3:10 a.m. that a limousine had smashed into a home near the corner of 144 Street and 74 Avenue.

.@SurreyRCMP investigate a limo that crashed into a home at 144 St and 74 Ave very early Sunday morning. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/HFsytpskkI — Kat (@katslepian) September 10, 2017

“Early indications are that the vehicle was travelling northbound on 144 Street and went off-road right into the residence causing major damage to the house,” said Honeyman.

The limo is said to have struck a pole on the west side of 144 Street before careening into the home., although police have yet to determine exactly how the crash occurred.

Honeyman said that the investigation will look at whether mechanical failure, drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the incident.

The limo’s lone occupant was taken to hospital in stable condition, Honeyman said.

RCMP are liaising with the homeowners and engineers to ensure that when the limo, which was still at the crash location, is removed it doesn’t cause the home to collapse.

“The concern is that upon removing the vehicle, if the car is actually supporting the house… we obviously don’t want to do anymore damage to the house,” said Honeyman.

A limo smashed into a Surrey home early Sunday morning. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

A limo smashed into a Surrey home early Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Neighbours stand by as police assess structural damage done to the home. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)