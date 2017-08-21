VIDEO: Man dies in Abbotsford trailer fire

A 45-year-old man has died after suffering severe burns inside a trailer.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services, Abbotsford Police Department and the BC Ambulance Service were called to a fire located inside a trailer in the 34000 block of Third Ave on Sunday morning, where a lone man was located inside the trailer.

The man suffered burns to approximately 80 per cent of his body and was immediately transported to hospital, but died a few hours later.

The trailer was part of a business operation involved in a commercial truck repair.

AFRS, APD and WorkSafe BC are all involved in the investigation into the fire.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).

More to come.