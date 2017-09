Driver was reportedly taken to hospital with serious injuries

One man was sent to hospital after a drive-by shooting on Hwy. 1. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A man is in hospital following a drive-by shooting on Hwy. 1 Wednesday night.

Reports say the man was driving westbound along the highway near 192nd Street at approximately 10:30 p.m.

He then turned onto 176 Street before coming to a stop at on 96 Avenue. The driver was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Reports suggest the man was hit in the leg.

Surrey RCMP have not yet returned requests for comments.