VIDEO: One man dead following shooting in south Abbotsford

Reports indicate two other victims taken to hospital

A man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting tonight (Thursday) along Gladwin Road in south Abbotsford.

The incident took place at about 6 p.m. just south of Huntingdon Road near South Poplar Elementary.

One man was found dead at the scene when police arrived.

Witnesses indicated they heard 10 to 15 shots and saw two dark-coloured vehicles fleeing the scene. One, an Audi, is believed to have transported another shooting victim to the hospital.

A third victim believed to be connected to the incident is reported to have shown up at a different Lower Mainland hospital.

The Audi, riddled with bullet holes, was found abandoned on Pandora Avenue in Abbotsford.

The second vehicle that fled the scene is believed to be a Ford Escape.

Reports came in after the shooting of a torched car, believed to be the Escape, on 272 Street and 60 Avenue in the Aldergrove area.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and the Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime unit are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are on the scene of a shooting in the 32700 block of Huntingdon Road on Thursday night. (Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News)