VIDEO: Plane skids to a stop in field after emergency landing

The pilot and passenger of a plane that made an emergency landing were on scene Friday afternoon in the area of Angus Campbell and Vye roads in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Pilot Jay Kim and his passenger were on their way from Abbotsford Airport to Chilliwack on Friday just before noon, when the engine on his Beechcraft Sierra began sounding rough.

Kim decided to try to head back to the airport, but the engine died and he was forced to make an emergency landing.

Kim, a Surrey resident with 25 years’ flying experience, first touched down on Angus Campbell Road – just north of Vye Road – but he hit a sign post. The plane then skidded into a nearby field.

Shortly after the landing, Kim was in good spirits, saying it’s the first time in all his years of flying that something like this has happened.

“We’re OK. We made it on the ground. We are safe,” he said at the scene.

Kim said he has owned the plane for about a year and a half, but this landing “was different from the normal.”

When asked if he would continue to fly, Kim laughed and said, “Oh, sure!”

The plane remained in the field Friday afternoon, as Transport Canada personnel were expected to arrive to investigate the matter.

VIDEO: Vikki Hopes