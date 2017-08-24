VIDEO: Police investigating suspicious fire at Abbotsford school

Firefighters have quickly extinguished a fire in a portable at the Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts’ North Poplar site.

Police say a fire in a portable at the Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts’ North Poplar site this afternoon is suspicious.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Both Abbotsford Police Department members and Abbotsford Fire Rescue investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause.

Police investigators are looking for video and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at (604) 859-5225, text us at 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.