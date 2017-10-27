Bullet holes can be seen in the window of this van at Mission Memorial Hospital. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Police respond to reported shooting in Abbotsford

Shots may have been fired from a vehicle

Mission Memorial Hospital is in lockdown after a man shot in Abbotsford arrived there Friday evening.

Abbotsford police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Bradner Road and Townshipline Road at 5:25 p.m., according to a press release.

Shortly after, the release says, a man in his 30s arrived at “the emergency room of an area hospital.”

It appears that hospital is Mission Memorial, which is in lockdown with at least 10 police vehicles on scene from both the RCMP and Abbotsford Police Department. A mini van is parked nearby with several apparent bullet holes.

The victim is being treated in hospital, according to police, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Police were on the scene of a reported shooting at Bradner and Townshipline roads on Friday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Photo by John Morrow

Photo by John Morrow

Photo by John Morrow

Police were on the scene at Mission Memorial Hospital on Friday night to investigate a shooting. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Previous story
Homeless fight back against city’s planned injunction

Just Posted

Homeless fight back against city’s planned injunction

Homeless press conference disputes city’s argument to decamp based on health and safety concerns

Letter: ‘Garbage bears are dead bears’

Editor, The News: Garbage pickup has to be once a week most… Continue reading

Letter: ‘It is not a fair system and I strongly object’

As taxpayers, we deserve more from our representation on council.

VIDEO: Police respond to reported shooting in Abbotsford

Shots may have been fired from a vehicle

More than $10,000 raised at Oktoberfest in Pitt Meadows

Oktoberfest celebration a fundraiser for the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society

RESULTS: Runners take over Golden Ears

School District 42 hosts intermediate cross country meet at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Classic car owner devastated after 37 classic and rare vehicles destroyed by fire

Garry Cassidy spoke about vehicles he lost that, in some cases, are irreplaceable

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

Missing sex offender wanted in Vancouver police search, again

Forty-year-old Christopher Schafer, a federal offender, has been living at the Vancouver facility

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Most Read