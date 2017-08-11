VIDEO: ‘Routine search warrant’ leads to ERT breaking down door in South Surrey

Emergency Response Team is on the scene near 18 Avenue and 156 Street in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey police raided a home near the 18 Avenue and 156 Street intersection in South Surrey just after 10 a.m. this morning (Friday).

The RMCP’s Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team was also on the scene, along with a tactical armoured vehicle, but left about 10:45 a.m.

Prior to that, officers with rifles were visible heading through a hedge towards a home, along with the RCMP canine unit.

“I heard the dogs barking and then I heard the stun grenade go off and a cloud of smoke,” said a neighbour who witnessed the raid. “I looked out the back and I saw a couple SWAT guys climb up a ladder. There’s a balcony in the back and some stairs coming up there.

“There was one or two of (officers) with their rifles and a third one arrived with a ram and knocked the door open. They went in and came out a few minutes later with a woman. A woman with red hair, they handcuffed her.”

The neighbour says a woman and a man live in the house, but he did not see the man during the police activity.

An officer on the scene told PAN that police were there as a result of a “routine search warrant.”

Surrey RCMP Tweeted Friday that officers conducted a search warrant in the 15600 block of 17 Avenue as part of an ongoing drug investigation and that the search warrant and was “due in part to info and concerns expressed by residents regarding drug trafficking.

“Extra resources, including ERT, on scene out of an abundance of caution. No ongoing risk to public safety or road closures.”

Officers are on scene conducting a search warrant in the 15600 blk of 17th Ave as part of an ongoing drug investigation. 1/3 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) August 11, 2017

Search warrant and investigation due in part to info and concerns expressed by residents regarding drug trafficking. 2/3 #community — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) August 11, 2017

Extra resources, including ERT, on scene out of an abundance of caution. No ongoing risk to public safety or road closures. 3/3 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) August 11, 2017

More to come….