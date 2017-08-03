VIDEO: Smoke may linger through weekend

With no change in weather, poor air may remain in Lower Mainland for days to come

The smoky skies are forecast to stick around for days, according to Environment Canada.

Yesterday, conditions were extremely smoky across the Lower Mainland, with the air quality index rising to 10 in the Central Fraser Valley, indicating a high health risk. The air quality rating was 7 as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning. To see the current level, in Abbotsford and throughout the Lower Mainland, click here.

Children, the elderly and people with compromised health are being advised to take it easy and a special air quality statement remains in effect by Environment Canada.

For everyone else, says the ministry, “Consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.”

The poor air quality is being blamed on forest fires from B.C.’s interior, coupled with a change in wind direction.

The smoke is expected to stick around until the weather changes, and with temperatures in the 30s forecast into the middle of next week.

A visual graphic by NASA suggests the smoke could remain problematic for up to five more days.