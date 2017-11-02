VIDEO: Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Winter has hit all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap, and could reach parts of Metro Vancouver

Whether you’re staying home or travelling, brace for winter — it’s on its way.

Heavy snow will fall across southern interior highway passes today due to the combination of moisture from a coastal low and the passage of an arctic front.

Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 cm are expected before the snow tapers off tonight, according to an Environment Canada weather alert.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” reads the report.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

READ MORE: Coquihalla closed in two spots

Motorists are being asked to leave extra time, drive slow and expect delays.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

Check out what is happening at Big White Ski Resort:

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Forecast snow means busy days for Lower Mainland tire shops
Next story
Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

Just Posted

Second trial delayed in Langley road building fraud

The bookkeeper of a defunct company is awaiting his court date.

Snow coming for Lower Mainland

Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky all expecting at least a few centimetres

SUV stolen, then rolled on to Maple Ridge lawn

Late night theft from woman in downtown, Wednesday

Death of woman found at Langley dumpster fire scene ‘not suspicious’

A toxicology report has been ordered to determine whether the woman died of an overdose

Cougar checks out Sunday hikers in Maple Ridge

Sat at trail side, undetected by hikers

VIDEO: Authorities investigating footage of drone near Alex Fraser Bridge

Footage posted to YouTube shows a drone flying next to traffic and around bridge pillars and cables

Accident near Pennask summit closes highway

Kelowna - Highway 97C is closed eastbound

Apartment sales driving Lower Mainland housing market

Buyers across the region appear to be buying ahead of new mortgage requirements in January

Pilots should be tested for drugs and alcohol, following 2015 crash

The TSB should develop a program requiring pilots to be tested for drugs and alcohol

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

VIDEO: Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Winter has hit all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap, and could reach parts of Metro Vancouver

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

Greater Vancouver Zoo plans new buildings, parking lot

Animal farm applying to ALC for non-farm use to facilitate upgrades

Most Read