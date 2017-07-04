VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigate Guildford shooting

A Tuesday night shooting has closed down the intersection of 148 Street and 108 Avenue, according to Surrey RCMP.
BREAKING: @SurreyRCMP say that a shooting has taken place in #Guildford #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/HtmSjAkWO0— Kat (@katslepian) July 5, 2017
Shortly after 9 p.m., half a dozen police cars surrounded the intersection, which is located near Holly Park. A dozen RCMP officers examined the intersection and the strip mall at its northwest corner.
Witnesses at the scene said they heard six or seven shots and that a motorcyclist shot at a car. Police said the intersection could be closed for hours.
WATCH: Police close down Guildford intersection after shooting
More to come…