VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigate Guildford shooting

RCMP have closed down the intersection of 148 Street and 108 Avenue

Surrey RCMP closed off several blocks around the 148 Street and 108 Avenue intersection. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

A Tuesday night shooting has closed down the intersection of 148 Street and 108 Avenue, according to Surrey RCMP.

Shortly after 9 p.m., half a dozen police cars surrounded the intersection, which is located near Holly Park. A dozen RCMP officers examined the intersection and the strip mall at its northwest corner.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard six or seven shots and that a motorcyclist shot at a car. Police said the intersection could be closed for hours.

WATCH: Police close down Guildford intersection after shooting

More to come…