VIDEO: Surrey RCMP probe 3 shootings in 24 hours

Police responded to reports of a third shooting Tuesday night near 89A Avenue

There have been three shootings in Surrey’s Cloverdale and Fleetwood neighbourhoods in less than 24 hours.

Surrey police responded to reports of a third shooting Tuesday night, this time in the Fleetwood area.

Unconfirmed reports indicate there were multiple shots fired from a vehicle in the 15900 block of 89A Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., two blocks away from an elementary school.

A man is believed to have been shot, and was treated by emergency personnel.

This is the third shooting, following two others in Clayton Heights.

Resident Sherry Cairns said many families with children live in these neighbourhoods that are generally quiet.

”It’s scary. My daughter plays in the yard, or out front of the house all the time right on that corner,” she said. “Makes you really question your neighbours and someone no doubt will be an unintended victim of all this.”

“And with the reports of another shooting last night we know it’s not the end.”