VIDEO: Teen in hospital following early morning shooting in central Abbotsford

An 18-year-old man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, following an early morning shooting in central Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police say the incident happened at about 4 a.m., in the 2700 block of Mitchell Street.

Upon responding to reports, the teen was found on the ground in the area, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Cst. Ian MacDonald said.

The 18-year-old is known to police.

The investigation is in it’s early stages, he said, and that it’s too early to determine if this incident is connected to the daytime-shooting on Friday that left another 18-year-old dead.

Witnesses have told police they saw a dark-coloured vehicle peeling out of the neighbourhood, but police are looking for more information from anyone that saw or heard anything.

