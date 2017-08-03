VIDEO: UK lights up the sky for the Celebration of Light

A crowd of 200,000 people remained calm during the UK’s Celebration of Light fireworks show on Wednesday night.
According to Vancouver Police Cst. Jason Doucette, no serious incidents were reported.
“We had some liquor pour outs, two people were arrested for breach of the peace and there was one marijuana seizure,” said Doucette.
Missed out? Check out the finale from Canada on Saturday night. Shows start at 10 p.m.
WATCH: Celebration of Light from on the water
#celebrationoflight from the ocean pic.twitter.com/EGSv6F4a1R— Jeff Stecyk (@JStecyk11) August 3, 2017
If you missed the show, check out photos from the event here:
The UK did a smashing job last night messing with some fireworks @CelebOfLight, #Vancouver #vancity #YVR #604now #CelebofLight pic.twitter.com/Mp7AWMaHdz— Rory Coomey (@RoryCoomeyPhoto) August 3, 2017
My 30 second version of the fireworks. #CelebOfLight #vancouver pic.twitter.com/cj67A797rN— Bryn Morgan Williams (@brynmw) August 3, 2017
Celebration of Light Fireworks, English Bay, West End, Vancouver…— HïMY SYeD (@HiMYSYeD) August 3, 2017
| #CelebofLight #vancouver #yvr #fireworks #TeamUK pic.twitter.com/M8KlhXcJ2p
