VIDEO: UK lights up the sky for the Celebration of Light

Vancouver Police say the crowd was well-behaved

A crowd of 200,000 people remained calm during the UK’s Celebration of Light fireworks show on Wednesday night.

According to Vancouver Police Cst. Jason Doucette, no serious incidents were reported.

VIDEO: Japan wows at the Celebration of Light

“We had some liquor pour outs, two people were arrested for breach of the peace and there was one marijuana seizure,” said Doucette.

RELATED: TransLink adds extra service, security for Celebration of Light

Missed out? Check out the finale from Canada on Saturday night. Shows start at 10 p.m.

WATCH: Celebration of Light from on the water

If you missed the show, check out photos from the event here:

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.