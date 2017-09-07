VIDEO: Worker seriously injured in Chilliwack workplace accident

A worker was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crane at a construction site came into contact overhead hydro wires.

Witnesses said the crane was lifting a large metal bar at the tilt-up building site on Luckakuck when the boom began to swing wildly.

The bar hit the wire, sending out a huge shower of sparks. They heard what sounded like a large explosion, then a man yelling.

“It was awful,” said Grace Smiley, who works at The Brick furniture store across the street.

Firefighters and paramedics were quickly on the scene, as well as RCMP.

WorksafeBC, contacted by police just after 9 a.m., sent officers and its investigative unit to the location.

The worker was airlifted to hospital from a nearby landing zone at Cottonwood Mall. There is no word on his condition.

The injured worker was on a scissor lift. The metal bars, used to support the concrete walls, were being lifted by a large crane.

Power was knocked out for blocks around the scene. It was expected to be out until noon, but by 1:30 p.m. it was still off in some areas.

Watch this website for more information as it becomes available.