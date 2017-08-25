Vigil in Maple Ridge for young cancer victim

Family, friends and community supporters hold up glow sticks in a vigil to remember Kira Short. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

A candlelight vigil was held on Friday night in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge, to remember six-year-old Kira Short who passed away on Aug. 15 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Approximately 400 people heard her father Peter Short talk about her bravery in the face of cancer treatment for a tumour on her neck.

“I watched Kira go through some of the most horrendous things, between the amount of visits to the hospital, her chemo, and everything… that would bring an adult to their knees, and she did it with a smile on her face,” he said.

“I was trying to figure out what in the short six years of her life, what I managed to teach her in that time, and I came to the conclusion that I wasn’t teaching her, but she was teaching me.”

There were songs by a children’s choir, by Katzie traditional singers and speeches by attendees including Mayor Nicole Read and Coun. Corisa Bell.

A Ride for Kira is being planned for Sept. 17.

Contributions can still be made to the go-fund me account at www.gofundme.com/kirashort.