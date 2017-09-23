Vroom! Porsche rally from Langley to Whistler benefits Pemberton firefighters (with video)

About 100 cars took part in the first Porsche rally from Langley to Whistler Saturday. Money raised by the event was going to support Pemberton firefighters. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Before about 100 Porsches left Langley Saturday morning to take part in the first-ever Porsche Rally to Whistler, the drivers received a friendly reminder from the police that the event was a rally, not a race, and they would be expected to obey the rules of the road.

“Excessive speeding is 40 kilometres over the speed limit,” RCMP officer Steve Brown pointed out.

“We don’t want to see that.”

Or drifting, straddling the centre line or doing doughnuts on the freeway, all offences that can result in a car being seized, he said.

“Have a safe rally,” Brown said.

The drivers left the Langley Porsche Centre Saturday morning, led by a rare Porsche 918 Spyder valued at over $2 million driven by Christian Chia, the CEO of OpenRoad Auto Group.

“They built 918 of them,” Chia said, as he wedged his luggage into the shallow front trunk of the mid-engined exotic supercar.

“It’s beautiful engineering.”

A few drivers revved their engines as they exited the parking lot, but none appeared to be exceeding the speed limit.

Once the cars arrived in Pemberton, plans called for some faster driving at the local airport, which had rented organizers a runway for the occasion.

The charity fundraiser for the Pemberton Firefighters Association was put together by Luxury Alliance Group, the same organization that puts on the Diamond Rally and Luxury and Super Car Weekend events.

