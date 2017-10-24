Chase Thomas Hufnagle is wanted for his involvement in a break and enter Monday night at Huntingdon Manor. (Victoria Police photo)

Wanted Island man may be in Lower Mainland

Esquimalt suspect caught on surveillance in Victoria break-in

Police are searching for an Esquimalt man caught on surveillance video during a break-in Monday night, which a News source confirmed happened at the Huntingdon Manor Hotel, Victoria.

Chase Thomas Hufnagle is described as five-foot-10, Caucasian with a slim to medium build, green eyes and light brown hair that is short on the sides and long on the top. Victoria police are pursuing him as a suspect in relation to the break-and-enter in the 300-block of Quebec Street and say he may be on the Lower Mainland.

“Hufnagle was caught on surveillance breaking and entering in the business with an accomplice and stealing items from the business. It’s quite clearly him,” said VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko, who did not confirm the location of the incident.

Hufnagle is well known to police and was previously on court-ordered conditions to keep the peace and be on good behaviour.

Police urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call police at 250-995-7654, or 911 if you see him. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

